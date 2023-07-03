NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NUVA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Stock Performance

NuVasive stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NuVasive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

