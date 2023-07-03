NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NUVA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.98.
NuVasive Stock Performance
NuVasive stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75.
Institutional Trading of NuVasive
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NuVasive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
