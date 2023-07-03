Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the May 31st total of 153,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 73,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,440.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,511,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,771,348.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 130,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Up 2.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVCT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.29. 20,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,401. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

