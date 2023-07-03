Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
BXMX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.36. 308,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $14.06.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2365 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.