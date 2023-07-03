Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

BXMX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.36. 308,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2365 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 98,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 38,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

