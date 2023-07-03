Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter worth $104,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 48,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,021. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

