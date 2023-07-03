NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.94.
NuVista Energy Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NVA opened at C$10.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.11 and a 1-year high of C$14.67.
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.
