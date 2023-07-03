Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 114 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $10,199,000. WealthOne LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $114.65 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $184.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.