Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,469.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 320,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 299,960 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management stock opened at $173.42 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

