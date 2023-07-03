Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $461.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

