Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after acquiring an additional 604,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after buying an additional 205,714 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,406 shares of company stock worth $18,200,490. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

