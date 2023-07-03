Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCD opened at $297.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.