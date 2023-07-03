Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $96.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $96.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

