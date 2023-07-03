Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

