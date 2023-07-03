Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. OLO has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.20.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,690 shares of company stock worth $143,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in OLO by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in OLO by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in OLO by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in OLO by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

