ONUS (ONUS) Price Reaches $1.08 on Exchanges

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, ONUS has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00003488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $40.14 million and approximately $27.29 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins and its circulating supply is 37,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 1.08134739 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $33.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

