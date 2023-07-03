ONUS (ONUS) Price Tops $1.08 on Top Exchanges

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One ONUS coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00003478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ONUS has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. ONUS has a total market cap of $40.14 million and $27.29 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins and its circulating supply is 37,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 1.08134739 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $33.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

