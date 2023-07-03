Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the May 31st total of 805,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Opera Stock Performance

Shares of Opera stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $21.51. 1,765,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,819. Opera has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Opera had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

Opera Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.72%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opera

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.