Opera Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,084 call options on the company. This is an increase of 387% compared to the average volume of 633 call options.

Opera Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,819. Opera has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million.

Opera Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Opera’s payout ratio is 185.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

See Also

