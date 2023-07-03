OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research raised OPKO Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.17 on Thursday. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 187,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,079 shares in the company, valued at $476,172.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 164,355 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 347,559 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 247.8% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 97,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 69,491 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

