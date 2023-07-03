Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Oportun Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPRT opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $202.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.63. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.55 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. Analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 79.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

