Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oppenheimer

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oppenheimer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,237,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Articles

