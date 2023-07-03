Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.31 on Friday. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
