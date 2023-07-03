O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $955.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $925.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $865.78. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $624.85 and a 1 year high of $964.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.