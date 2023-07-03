O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $8.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $947.08. 184,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,738. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $926.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $866.77. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $626.44 and a 52 week high of $964.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

