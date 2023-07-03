Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Up 60.3% in June

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the May 31st total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,486.0 days.
Otsuka Price Performance
OTCMKTS OSUKF remained flat at $40.54 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $40.54.
Otsuka Company Profile
