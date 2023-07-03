Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Up 60.3% in June

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKFFree Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the May 31st total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,486.0 days.

Otsuka Price Performance

OTCMKTS OSUKF remained flat at $40.54 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $40.54.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and provides software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

See Also

