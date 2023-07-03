Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $21.38. Approximately 17,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 501,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.71% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,818.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,249,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,450 shares of company stock worth $1,692,594 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

