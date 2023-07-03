Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Oxbridge Acquisition stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. 1,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 million, a P/E ratio of 155.29 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.
Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the effect of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and insurance technology.
