Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Oxbridge Acquisition Price Performance

Oxbridge Acquisition stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. 1,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 million, a P/E ratio of 155.29 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

Get Oxbridge Acquisition alerts:

Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition by 13.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,898 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 376,344 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 27.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the effect of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and insurance technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.