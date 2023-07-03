Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Trading Up 4.9%

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) shares were up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.22 and last traded at $103.22. Approximately 73,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 185,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.25 and its 200-day moving average is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $14,156,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $13,978,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $10,185,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.