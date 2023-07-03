P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Short Interest Update

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P3 Health Partners stock. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,394 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

P3 Health Partners Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIIIW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 1,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,240. P3 Health Partners has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

