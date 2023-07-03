Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.43.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

PARR stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 108.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 84,454 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 76.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Par Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

