Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRTK. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.21 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.