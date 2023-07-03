Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Up 41.4% in June

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PMETF traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$11.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,636. Patriot Battery Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.54 and a 52 week high of C$13.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PMETF. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

