Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches Market Cap of $991.19 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $991.19 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 986,890,936 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.