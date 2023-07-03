Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Maintains Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday. 3M reissued an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.87.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $111.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,504. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 47.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,549,000 after buying an additional 102,321 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

