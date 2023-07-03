Peavine Capital LLC Has $135.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Peavine Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,075 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 31.3% of Peavine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $135,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,000,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4818 per share. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

