Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,004,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.30 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

