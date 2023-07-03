Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,051,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,794.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 67,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after acquiring an additional 63,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $470.99 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $470.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.31. The firm has a market cap of $447.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,543 shares of company stock valued at $372,308,236. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.