Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM stock opened at $62.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,482.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

