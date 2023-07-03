Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.2% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,337,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 3,721.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $156.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.23. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 1.05.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

