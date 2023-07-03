Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up 0.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $295.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

