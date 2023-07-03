Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,124 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,376,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,686,000 after buying an additional 324,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,028,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,343,000 after buying an additional 121,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after acquiring an additional 106,199 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $86.54 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

