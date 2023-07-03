Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,384 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $33,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $229.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $237.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

