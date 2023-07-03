Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes $642,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $378.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.02. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.79 and a 12-month high of $389.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.