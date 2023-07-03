Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pershing Square Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PSHZF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.07. 32,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.1307 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

