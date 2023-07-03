Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.0% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

