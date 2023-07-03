Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 57,745 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,745 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $640,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

