Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 6,342 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $52.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

