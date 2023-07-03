Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 912 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average of $139.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

