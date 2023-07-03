Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,776 shares of company stock worth $894,070. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,339. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

