Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,443 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,861. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

