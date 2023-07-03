Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.08. 144,922 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.